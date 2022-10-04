Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.56.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 266,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

