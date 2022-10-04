International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $31,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,913,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

NYSE IFF opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.13. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 129.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

