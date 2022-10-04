Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $396.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $544.47.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

