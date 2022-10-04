Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.57 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $544.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $9.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $396.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,861. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.12.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

