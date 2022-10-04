Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.82. 41,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,987,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

