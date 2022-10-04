Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of LON:IVPU traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 147 ($1.78). The company had a trading volume of 28,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,795. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.46). The stock has a market cap of £149.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.60.

Get Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio alerts:

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.