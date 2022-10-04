Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of LON:IVPU traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 147 ($1.78). The company had a trading volume of 28,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,795. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.46). The stock has a market cap of £149.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.60.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Company Profile
