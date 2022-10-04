Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 15.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $162,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,416,564. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

