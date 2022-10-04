Investors Buy Large Volume of Ryder System Call Options (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 25,067 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,146% compared to the average daily volume of 1,116 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,355,000 after acquiring an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryder System Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of R traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.48. 18,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,506. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

