IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 12.2%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.90. 114,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,639,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

IonQ Trading Up 13.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $39,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,399.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $39,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,399.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $27,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,370.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,819 shares of company stock valued at $107,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 35.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IonQ by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

