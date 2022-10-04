Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Irwin Naturals Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Irwin Naturals stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Irwin Naturals has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.97.
About Irwin Naturals
Irwin Naturals Inc, a herbal supplement company, distributes CBD products in the United States and internationally. It offers its products online, as well as through approximately 100,000 stores. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.
