iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Reduced by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $97.39. 224,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,579,783. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $116.64.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
