iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,537 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. 16,454,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98.

