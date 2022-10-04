iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. 164,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,627,793. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

