iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 613,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EFA opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.