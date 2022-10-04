iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Decreased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 661,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 61,447 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.9 %

EFG traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. 1,227,907 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

