iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lowered by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $45,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.48. 57,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

