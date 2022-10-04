iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

