iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,280,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,503,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.66. 111,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,284. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.23 and a 200-day moving average of $240.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

