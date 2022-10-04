iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.