iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,062 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,249,000 after acquiring an additional 219,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.62 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

