iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $47,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $132.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

