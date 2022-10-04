Itaú Unibanco Begins Coverage on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $927.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adecoagro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 69.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 263.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 19.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.