Itaú Unibanco Begins Coverage on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Adecoagro Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $927.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.07.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.
