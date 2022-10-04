Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $13,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Itron by 216.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 198,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Itron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,050,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Insider Activity

Itron Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.07 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.