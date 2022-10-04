Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 0.3%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 8.90 and last traded at 8.90. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IE. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $29,930,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $22,213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $4,094,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $3,915,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Articles

