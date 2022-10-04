Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Boosted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.27% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $167,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.33. 4,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.