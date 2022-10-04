Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading 5.9% Higher

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.24. 63,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 73,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on Jaguar Mining from C$6.45 to C$6.10 in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Jaguar Mining Stock Up 5.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.81 million and a PE ratio of 6.48.
Jaguar Mining Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 11,603 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$37,661.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,294.60. Insiders have acquired 6,379 shares of company stock worth $19,316 in the last three months.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
Featured Articles
