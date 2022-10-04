Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 75.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,282,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Janus International Group Stock Up 1.9 %

JBI opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Janus International Group has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $14.63.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

