Jeffrey Dierks Sells 12,173 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dierks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 4.6 %

HRMY traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 387,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.40. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

