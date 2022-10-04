Jetcoin Trading Down 26.9% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $40,247.41 and approximately $29,624.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

