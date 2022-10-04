John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $154,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82.

