JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target to GBX 169

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

