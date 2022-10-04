JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of JPM opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,262.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 337,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 333,564 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

