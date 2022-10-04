JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.42

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of JCGI opened at GBX 313.80 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 11.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 365.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 293 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 589 ($7.12).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Graham acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £5,998.60 ($7,248.19).

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

