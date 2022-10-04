JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $267,068.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

