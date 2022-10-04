Kaiken Shiba Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,955.00 (KSHIB)

Kaiken Shiba (KSHIB) traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Kaiken Shiba has a market cap of $18,072.00 and approximately $14,955.00 worth of Kaiken Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaiken Shiba coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaiken Shiba has traded down 92.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004531 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00043650 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.80 or 0.01603281 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Kaiken Shiba Profile

KSHIB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Kaiken Shiba’s total supply is 273,817,168,980,193,920 coins. Kaiken Shiba’s official website is kaikenshiba.com. Kaiken Shiba’s official Twitter account is @KaikenShiba and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kaiken Shiba

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaiken Shiba is an interesting meme whose mission is to rescue dogs in need, bringing the adoption of cryptocurrency into the mainstream through new concepts such as bounty, NFTS, decentralized exchange and credit cards on its website.TelegramWhitepaperThe official Kaiken Shiba ticker is “KSHIB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaiken Shiba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaiken Shiba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaiken Shiba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

