Kalata Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,415.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kalata has traded 66.9% higher against the US dollar. Kalata has a market cap of $17,994.63 and $2,415.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalata alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.76 or 0.01595225 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata (KALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kalata

According to CryptoCompare, “KALATA is the backbone of Synthetic Asset issuance and transaction agreements, allowing everyone to have a smooth experience of real-world financial assets. KALATA is also a derivative trading and mortgage lending platform for decentralized synthetic assets. KALA is the native token of the system, which is designed to promote community governance and stimulate the activity of KALATA ecosystem. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.