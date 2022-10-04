Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.08.
KLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Kaltura stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $290.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
