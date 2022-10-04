Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Price Performance

Kaltura stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $290.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kaltura

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.