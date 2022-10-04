Karen Penrose Purchases 886 Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Stock

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose purchased 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$56.32 ($39.38) per share, with a total value of A$49,898.63 ($34,894.15).

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 4th. Ramsay Health Care’s dividend payout ratio is 83.62%.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.