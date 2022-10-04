KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Up 14.2% in September

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR Trading Up 4.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. KBR has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

