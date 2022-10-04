KelVPN (KEL) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

KelVPN (KEL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One KelVPN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KelVPN has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. KelVPN has a market capitalization of $284,114.00 and $32,896.00 worth of KelVPN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KelVPN Coin Profile

KelVPN was first traded on March 17th, 2021. KelVPN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. KelVPN’s official Twitter account is @kelvpn and its Facebook page is accessible here. KelVPN’s official website is kelvpn.com.

Buying and Selling KelVPN

According to CryptoCompare, “KelVPN is a decentralized VPN based on the Cellframe Network protocol and realized as a t-dApp in the Cellframe ecosystem and inhabits the first Cellchain (KEL-testnet).”

