Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP John Page Sells 6,910 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.65. 1,095,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,621. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

