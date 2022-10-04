Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading Down 1.3%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 6,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,221,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

KZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 39.64 and a quick ratio of 39.64.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 385.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

