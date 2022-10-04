KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.97. 4,190,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,070. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

