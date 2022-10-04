KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Tops $0.69

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003452 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $19.28 million and $956,271.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. The official website for KLAYswap Protocol is klayswap.com. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

