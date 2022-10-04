KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Up 5%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.64. 244,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 406,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

KLX Energy Services Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,178,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 503,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 92,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

