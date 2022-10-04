KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Up 5%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.64. 244,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 406,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
KLX Energy Services Stock Up 5.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Company Profile
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.