Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KNX stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,918,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

