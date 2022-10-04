Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO M. Jason Pigott Sells 3,750 Shares

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

M. Jason Pigott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 7.2 %

NYSE LPI traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.56. 760,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

