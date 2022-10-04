Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Plans GBX 0.45 Dividend

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LTG opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £895.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,670.00. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 96.33 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 215.91 ($2.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

