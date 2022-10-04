Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 11,520 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $2,925,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 148,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,967.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 183,824 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.8% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 156,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

