Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX traded up $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.57. 22,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,340. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $222.61 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

